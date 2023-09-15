Elizabeth Jean Beaman, 95, of Watertown

Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95 in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95 in Watertown, NY. Born on February 14, 1928, in Natural Bridge, NY, she was the daughter of Marion Smith and Madeline (Frost) Capone and stepfather Samuel Capone.

Betty was a loving wife, married to Frank Alan Beaman on September 4, 1950, until his passing on September 12, 1983. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised nine children: Frank, Watertown; Samuel (Debbie), Camillus; Shirley (Scott) Moncalieri, Brownville; Martin (Margie), Dexter; Elizabeth, Watertown; Madeline (Patrick) Felice, Adams Center; Mary (Bob) Brower, Malone; Paul, Watertown; and Dan (Tanya), Carthage. Betty was also blessed with 15 grandchildren: Joshua, Dustin, Samantha, Zachary, Jacob, Matthew, Nathan, Natalie, Sara, Jeremy, Nicholas, Amanda, Paige, Elizabeth, and Maxwell; and 13 great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Sue Beaman, her honorary daughter, Karen Jordan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, half-siblings, and friends who loved her dearly.

Throughout her life, Betty was a dedicated homemaker, devoting herself to the care and well-being of her family. She was known for her accuracy as a dart player, which she humorously used to throw a spoon at her misbehaving children during dinner time. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, a warm cup of tea, nice conversations, and laughing with others. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She was a woman of deep faith, and her nurturing nature earned her the title of “Queen Elizabeth” among her loved ones, as she exuded pure love and kindness to everyone.

Betty attended Potsdam High School and later pursued her higher education at Potsdam College, where she further enriched her knowledge and personal growth, until they kindly asked her to leave (due to her attendance at dances rather than at her classes). Her beautiful smile, mildly sarcastic humor and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.

No calling hours or funeral services are planned per her wishes. A sincere appreciation and love to the staff at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living in Carthage, NY, where she has resided the last four years, and to the staff at Samaritan Hospital for the loving comfort care they provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

