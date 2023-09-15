Elizabeth Jean Beaman, 95, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95...
Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95 in Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95 in Watertown, NY. Born on February 14, 1928, in Natural Bridge, NY, she was the daughter of Marion Smith and Madeline (Frost) Capone and stepfather Samuel Capone.

Betty was a loving wife, married to Frank Alan Beaman on September 4, 1950, until his passing on September 12, 1983. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised nine children: Frank, Watertown; Samuel (Debbie), Camillus; Shirley (Scott) Moncalieri, Brownville; Martin (Margie), Dexter; Elizabeth, Watertown; Madeline (Patrick) Felice, Adams Center; Mary (Bob) Brower, Malone; Paul, Watertown; and Dan (Tanya), Carthage. Betty was also blessed with 15 grandchildren: Joshua, Dustin, Samantha, Zachary, Jacob, Matthew, Nathan, Natalie, Sara, Jeremy, Nicholas, Amanda, Paige, Elizabeth, and Maxwell; and 13 great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Sue Beaman, her honorary daughter, Karen Jordan, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, half-siblings, and friends who loved her dearly.

Throughout her life, Betty was a dedicated homemaker, devoting herself to the care and well-being of her family. She was known for her accuracy as a dart player, which she humorously used to throw a spoon at her misbehaving children during dinner time. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, a warm cup of tea, nice conversations, and laughing with others. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She was a woman of deep faith, and her nurturing nature earned her the title of “Queen Elizabeth” among her loved ones, as she exuded pure love and kindness to everyone.

Betty attended Potsdam High School and later pursued her higher education at Potsdam College, where she further enriched her knowledge and personal growth, until they kindly asked her to leave (due to her attendance at dances rather than at her classes). Her beautiful smile, mildly sarcastic humor and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.

No calling hours or funeral services are planned per her wishes. A sincere appreciation and love to the staff at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living in Carthage, NY, where she has resided the last four years, and to the staff at Samaritan Hospital for the loving comfort care they provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tower gardens
Prison, college team up to help inmates grow food indoors
We regretfully announce the passing of Lynn Allen, who passed away on Wednesday, September 13,...
Lynn Allen, 61, of Rutland
Candles
Donald R. LaPage, 60, of Potsdam
Malcolm F. Wheeler, a loving husband, dedicated father, and lifetime sportsman, passed away on...
Malcolm F. Wheeler, 82, of Malone

Obituaries

Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of East Church Street in Adams, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday,...
Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of Adams
Steven D. Barrett Sr., beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away...
Steven D. Barrett Sr, 76, of Parishville
Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, of Texas Rd., formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away Wednesday,...
Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, formerly of Redwood
Candles
Charlotte L. “Lottie” Gillett, 99, of Spragueville
Watertown just had its second coldest August in 130 years.
The Earth is hot but we’re not
WWNY
The shortage of veterinarians, emergency pet care