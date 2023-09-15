Group breaks ground for park improvements
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Improvements are coming to Pipeline Park in DeKalb Junction.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday as the community builds a new pavilion.
The park is off Gibbon Street near the firefighter’s ball field.
it’s a project with support from the DeKalb Revitalization Committee, a group that is working to improve the community.
