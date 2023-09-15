Group breaks ground for park improvements

Groundbreaking ceremony
Groundbreaking ceremony(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Improvements are coming to Pipeline Park in DeKalb Junction.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday as the community builds a new pavilion.

The park is off Gibbon Street near the firefighter’s ball field.

it’s a project with support from the DeKalb Revitalization Committee, a group that is working to improve the community.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
James Arrington
Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown
Crash
St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash
Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander has message for military families, civilian community
AG investigation: Jail denied inmate an abortion for weeks

Latest News

Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown ethics board meets to discuss complaint against city council member
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: biking through north country in 2002
File photo of dogs
Dog park on Watertown City Council’s agenda
A three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur sent two women to the hospital...
Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash