Group breaks ground for park improvements

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Improvements are coming to Pipeline Park in DeKalb Junction.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday as the community builds a new pavilion.

The park is off Gibbon Street near the firefighter’s ball field.

it’s a project with support from the DeKalb Revitalization Committee, a group that is working to improve the community.

