Hackers demand ransom from Carthage & Claxton-Hepburn hospitals

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Criminals are demanding money from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital after the hospitals’ systems were hacked on August 31.

Rich Duvall, who is CEO of both hospitals, tells 7 News it was discovered a few days after the initial attack that the hackers had patient and employee data.

Now the group is demanding money by September 19 in order to not release or sell that data.

Duvall says it isn’t known exactly what data the hackers have because some of the stolen information is encrypted.

Duvall says the hospitals are not paying the ransom at this time because it means Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage would be negotiating with criminals.

Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage are working with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and New York state Department of Health.

Both hospitals are open, including the emergency departments, and have set up parallel data systems.

Duvall says if a patient is affected by the hack, the hospitals will reach out to them and steps will be taken to help ensure the patient’s information is monitored.

Duvall sat with 7 News for an extensive interview Friday morning.  We will update this story later.

