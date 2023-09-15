Heading into a sunny weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It feels like a tease of fall this morning.

Temperatures started in the 40s, which is on the cool, crisp side for this time of year.

It will be sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

The sunshine and warm temperatures continue through the weekend.

It will be another chilly night. Overnight lows will again be in the 40s.

Saturday starts with a few clouds, but they clear out for the afternoon. It will be sunny with highs around 70.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-60s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 70 on Wednesday and in the mid-70s on Thursday.

