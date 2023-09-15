Heading into a sunny weekend

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It feels like a tease of fall this morning.

Temperatures started in the 40s, which is on the cool, crisp side for this time of year.

It will be sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

The sunshine and warm temperatures continue through the weekend.

It will be another chilly night. Overnight lows will again be in the 40s.

Saturday starts with a few clouds, but they clear out for the afternoon. It will be sunny with highs around 70.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-60s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 70 on Wednesday and in the mid-70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
James Arrington
Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown
Crash
St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash
Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander has message for military families, civilian community
AG investigation: Jail denied inmate an abortion for weeks

Latest News

Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather
7 day
Sunny on Friday
Wake Up Weather
Sweater & pumpkin spice latte weather
Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather