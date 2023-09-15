Highlights & scores: Boys’ & girls’ high school soccer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ soccer dominated the local sports landscape on Thursday.

The Indian River Warriors hosted Carthage in boys Frontier League soccer from Philadelphia.

First half: Carthage is looking to get on the board but Warriors’ goalie Joseph Raap comes out for the stop.

Indian River is looking for the first tally but Comets netminder Deveraux Watson makes the save off the corner.

Late first half: Indian River takes the lead when Dominic Capuccetti connects and it’s 1-0 Warriors.

That would be the only goal in this contest as Indian River blanks Carthage 1-0.

It was girls’ Frontier League soccer from IHC as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Indian River.

Second half: Indian River is up 1-0 and looking for more but IHC goalie Gabriella Burroughs comes up with the save in a crowd.

Late second half: IHC ties it up when Kailey Montgomery goes top corner for the score, knotting the game at 1.

Under a minute later, Indian River regains the lead when Madison Timmons rips yarn. It’s 2-1 Indian River.

That would be the game winner as Indian River beats IHC 2-1.

In Adams, it’s another girls’ Frontier League soccer meeting as South Jefferson hosted Lowville.

Taci Smith, Stephanie Beyer, and Alyssa Millard would score first-half goals and Lowville goalie Samantha Reynolds kept South Jeff in check.

Lowville remains perfect on the season, shutting out South Jeff 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Indian River 56, Camden 24

Girls’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 5, Thousand islands 0

LaFargeville 2, Sandy Creek 0

Beaver River 1, Lyme 0

General Brown 2, Carthage 0

Indian River 2, Immaculate Heart 1

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 0

Sackets Harbor 3, Alexandria 1

Heuvelton 5, Hammond 2

Harrisville 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Lisbon 6, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Massena 3, Malone 1

St. Regis Falls, Chateaugay — postponed

Boys’ high school soccer

Madrid-Waddington 2, Brushton-Moira 1

Chateaugay 3, St. Regis Falls 0

OFA 3, Salmon River 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Indian River 1, Carthage 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Lowville 107, Carthage 74

Watertown 102, South Lewis 55

South Jefferson 95, Thousand Islands 79

Beaver River 92, Indian River 83

OFA 95, Gouverneur 55

