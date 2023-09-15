Live: Prepping for the Cream Cheese Festival
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cream Cheese Festival is this weekend.
Weather caster Beth Hall was in downtown Lowville live during 7 News At Noon as preparations are underway for the day-long event on Saturday.
She and organizer Jeremian Papineau talk about what people can expect to see this year, including live entertainment, food, vendors, a kids’ zone, and a very, very large cheesecake.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can see the full schedule at creamcheesefestival.com.
