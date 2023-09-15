Lynn Allen, 61, of Rutland

We regretfully announce the passing of Lynn Allen, who passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - We regretfully announce the passing of Lynn Allen, who passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

A Celebration-of-Life gathering will be held on Friday, September 22 at 2 pm at Lynn’s home, located at 26870 County Route 160, Watertown. Family and friends are welcome. The burial will be held privately in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland.

Lynn was born on August 24, 1962, the son of Jackson G. and Caroline A. (Kelly) Allen. In his youth, he was known for being an adventurous outdoorsman. His strength and strong will pulled him through more than one risky situation. He loved working on his family farm, driving and repairing anything with a motor and always had a devoted dog by his side. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showcased his strength and ability to defy the odds. He outlived the chances to survive time and time again. He continued to celebrate life surrounded by his closest friends. Lynn was a friend to all walks of life. He was always available for a corny joke, a good laugh and beer. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping, and hunting.

Lynn’s marriage to Susan Hodge ended in divorce.

Survivors include his father, Jackson Allen of Watertown; three brothers, Mike and his late wife Kathy Allen of Watertown, Gary and Judy Allen of Watertown, and Tim and Colleen Allen of Sackets Harbor; as well as his nieces and nephews, Bradly Allen, Jack Allen, Mariah Allen, Mike Allen Jr., and Teri Smithers. Our family would like to give special thanks to Dan and Scott Aubin and Joe and Shelly Goutermount for providing Lynn with dedicated support and steadfast friendship over the years.

He was predeceased by his mother, Caroline Ann Allen who died on February 22, 2018.

Memorial donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

