Malcolm F. Wheeler, 82, of Malone

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Malcolm F. Wheeler, a loving husband, dedicated father, and lifetime sportsman, passed away on September 13, 2023, at Alice Hyde Hospital in Malone, at the age of 82.

Born October 19, 1940, to the late Leroy L. and Alma (Raymond) Wheeler, in the same town he called home, Malcolm leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and a deep love for his family. Malcolm was a true outdoorsman, finding solace in the beauty of nature. Whether it was searching for deer during scenic car rides or venturing to the casino with his beloved wife Leona, the couple shared countless adventures together. They celebrated their marriage on January 9, 1960, and were inseparable until Leona’s passing on September 30, 2022. Hunting, trapping, and fishing were not just hobbies for Malcolm; they were his passion. Growing up on trout and venison, he developed a deep appreciation for the abundance and tranquility of the natural world. He loved going to camp. For many years, he served as a hunting guide and watchman for Sunbeam on the Blue Mountain Road, sharing his expertise with others and ensuring the preservation of the land he held dear.

He also had a fulfilling career as a carpenter and drywaller, working diligently for the Painters Union. With his skillful hands and keen attention to detail, he left his mark on numerous construction projects throughout the area. Malcolm was also a member of the SRF Sportsman Club.

Malcolm’s family held a special place in his heart. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a constant source of joy and pride and brought immeasurable happiness to his life. They were his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them and created lasting memories that will be treasured for generations to come.

He is survived by his children, Mack Wheeler (Tracy Wilson), Randy Wheeler (Missy Fraser), Tammy (Brian) Marsh, daughter – in – law Lisa Wheeler, Danny (Marcy) Lucey and Dick (Lorna) Lucey; a legacy of grandchildren; Shirley (Brett) Wagner, Jordan (Lauren) Marsh, Jacob (Jessica) Wheeler, Mack (Emily) Wheeler, Tanner Marsh, Timmy (Kaitlyn) Wheeler, Leah Wheeler, Angela (Nicole) Lucey, Danny Lucey, Karlee Lucey, Melissa Lucey, Sarah (Jeremy) Goyea, Michael Fraser, and Tyler Fraser, as well as 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Susan (Warren) Plumadore and Sarah Fraser, a brother, Leroy ‘Doc’ Wheeler; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his wife and parents, two brothers, John and Kenneth Wheeler, a son Timmy Wheeler, and granddaughter Whitney Lee Marsh predecease him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls and in accordance with Malcolms wishes there will be no calling hours. As we come together to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Malcolm F. Wheeler, a funeral service will be held on Thursday September 21, 2023, at St. Ann’s Church at 11:00 am, with burial to take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dickinson. Following his services, a gathering will be held at the SRF Sportsman Club to reminisce, share stories, and honor Malcolm’s vibrant spirit.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be made to the SRF Sportsman Club in Malcolms memory.

His warm smile, love for his family and nature will continue to live on in the hearts of all who know him. His unwavering commitment to his family, community, and his love for the great outdoors will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Malcolm. Condolences, memories, and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

