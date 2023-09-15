Margaret E. “Maggie” Alexander, 93, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. “Maggie” Alexander, 93 of State Highway 68, Canton died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a brief stay.

She was the wife of the late Charlie Alexander who passed November 25, 2021.

Graveside services will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating tentatively in the Spring.  An obituary will appear as soon as available.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Elsie Lucy Norton, Canton College Scholarship (SUNY), Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or to First Presbyterian Church of Canton.

Among her survivors are two daughters Christine (Mike) Whitman of Colton and Rebekah “Becky” (Roc E) McDaniel of Henderson, NV and a son Charles “Chuck” (Angelique) Alexander of Timonium, MD.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

