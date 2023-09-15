Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of Adams

Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of East Church Street in Adams, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at her residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of East Church Street in Adams, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at her residence.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Adams United Methodist Church located at 36 E. Church St, Adams, NY 13605. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. The burial will be held privately by her family in the Union Cemetery in Adams Center, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Mary was born on January 29th, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to the late David Carando and Jean (Rouse) Cook. She graduated from High School in Detroit. Mary married Nicholas Demianenko on May 27, 1951. Mr. Demianenko died on October 7, 2007.

After graduation, Mary briefly worked as a nurse’s aide and then went to work for a Cemetery and Cremation society in Florida. She later worked in Genealogy for the Historical Society in Adams, retiring after 22 years of dedicated service.

Mary was a member of the Adams United Methodist Church and a past member of the Adams Lions Club. She enjoyed 18 years of volunteering for the Strawberry Festival, and the local historical society, where she was awarded the “Citizen of the Year Award.” She enjoyed cooking, doing puzzles, crocheting, making quilts, and donating them to the local nursing homes.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Michael (Alice) Demianenko, Watertown; Cathy (Donald) Lusby, Michigan; Richard Demianenko and his companion Mary Ramsdell, Rodman; Andrew (Terry) Demianenko, North Carolina; and James “Timothy” (Kim) Demianenko, Michigan. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

