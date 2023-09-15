Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

State police said Jessica Doyle of Canton (no age available) was traveling northbound when she rear-ended a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Ashley Goff of the town of Russell.

Troopers said the impact pushed Goff’s vehicle into the oncoming lane, causing it to collide with a third vehicle driven by 51-year-old Paige Hailey of Virginia.

Hailey’s vehicle struck an embankment.

All three drivers suffered minor injuries.

Goff was taken to Gouverneur Hospital while Hailey was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

