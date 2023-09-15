Ogdensburg boil water advisory lifted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officials have lifted a boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg.

The advisory was for the 200 block of Williams Street, the 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborn Street.

The advisory was posted Monday.

The problem was caused by a valve replacement at the intersection of Dearborn and Lisbon streets that left little to no water pressure. That increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the system.

