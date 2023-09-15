Softball tournament to benefit toddler with rare disease

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, a family with a child in need is hosting a softball tournament fundraiser.

The Cabrera family has two young sons, Jayse and Josiah. Both are autistic.

In addition, 2-year-old Josiah battles a very rare disease called familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome.

Treatments lead his family all over the country for injections, surgeries, and specialists.

To help cover what insurance does not, the family invites you to their softball tournament at the Ellisburg softball field behind the fire department.

Games will be played from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. No team is necessary.

We’ll learn more about Josiah’s Journey on Emily Griffin’s North Country Inspiration segment on Monday morning.

