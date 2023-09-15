Steven D. Barrett Sr, 76, of Parishville

Steven D. Barrett Sr., beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 76. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven D. Barrett Sr., beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 76.

Born on April 25, 1947, in Potsdam to the late Richard and Lena (Cary) Barrett. Steve graduated from Parishville Hopkinton Central School. He married Kathie Duffner in 1970 and they had three sons: William (Susan) Barrett of Potsdam, Steven Barrett Jr. of Michigan, and Cory (Salina) Barrett of Ohio.

Steven was a respected member of the Parishville community, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He embraced the value of hard work from an early age. Steve built his first home when he was just a young teenager in 1959 and continued to build cabinetry throughout his life. Steve was employed by Elliott’s Sawmill and private contractors until the time that he lost his eyesight in which he continued to work on building furniture and toys and pursue his love of woodworking to occupy his time.

A self-employed carpenter, despite being legally blind he was known for his exceptional attention to detail and his ability to turn ideas into reality with his talented hands. To this day, he could use a table saw and hammer like no other.

Steve was an extraordinary individual who believed in the power of genuine relationships. He will be remembered for his love of family, his Amvets friends and his Genny Cream Ale.

Steve is predeceased by his first wife Kathie and longtime partner Jane Artz.

Steve leaves behind his three sons, his cherished grandchildren, Riley Barrett, Kylee Dennis, Rhece Barrett, and Raegan Barrett all of Potsdam; two brothers, Marshall (Constance) Barrett, Richard (Judy) Barrett, two sisters, Mitzi (Roman) Bezduche, Sharon (Joe) Archambeault all living in the Albany area; Uncle Reggie (Judy) Barrett of Parishville; along with many nieces and nephews and “his girls”; Michelle and Becky.

Following Steven’s wishes, arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

A private burial will take place at a location chosen by his family. However, we invite family and close friends to join us in celebrating Steven’s remarkable life at the Parishville Amvets Post 265 on Saturday, September 23, 2023, beginning at 1:00 PM. This will be a time for sharing stories, laughter, and reminiscing.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at http://www.hammilfh.com

