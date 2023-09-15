Time for Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival

Lowville's Cream Cheese Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville is this weekend.

Organizer Jeremiah Papineau and entertainment chair Jasyn Griffin filled us in on what to expect this year.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in downtown Lowville.

Live entertainment on two stages, more than 100 vendors, food, a kids’ zone, and the traditional giant cheesecake, which will be unveiled at noon.

Check out creamcheesefestival.com for more information.

