Time for Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville is this weekend.

Organizer Jeremiah Papineau and entertainment chair Jasyn Griffin filled us in on what to expect this year.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, in downtown Lowville.

Live entertainment on two stages, more than 100 vendors, food, a kids’ zone, and the traditional giant cheesecake, which will be unveiled at noon.

Check out creamcheesefestival.com for more information.

