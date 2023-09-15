TV Dinner: Bacon Maple Stuffed Peppers

TV Dinner: Bacon Maple Stuffed Peppers
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is about as north country as it gets.

Chef Chris Manning prepared peppers with a maple bacon stuffing. Oh, and cream cheese in honor of the Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville this weekend.

The recipe makes enough stuffing for four large bell peppers or eight banana peppers.

He says the stuffing would also be good with mushrooms, chicken, and pork chops — just roll up the chicken and pork and wrap them in bacon, too.

Bacon Maple Stuffed Peppers

- 1 ½ cups cooked rice

- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

- 4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

- ¼ cup real (pure) maple syrup

- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced

- 2 tablespoons brown sugar

Mix all ingredients together. Use to stuff four large bell peppers or up to eight banana peppers.

Bake at 350 degree for 25-30 minutes.

