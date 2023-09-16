Friday Sports: Section 3 Class D Championship rematch in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - High school football and a big boys soccer battle highlighting the local sports schedule Friday night.

A rematch of last year’s Section 3 Class D championship in Beaver Falls as Beaver River hosted Dolgeville.

It was a defensive struggle early on as it was Bobby Hazard with the big hit on Trevor Borst.

A bit later, Logan Kraszewski is wrapped up by Josh Bush for a loss.

With no score in the 2nd, Derrick Zehr hits Bush for a 3 yard touchdown: 7-0 Beavers at the half.

Beaver River goes on to nip Dolgeville 13-12.

In Section 3 Class C Football from Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted Bisop Ludden.

Bishop Ludden strikes first when X’zavion Streiff hits Jahbari Clarke for the touchdown: 7-0 Bishop Ludden.

In the 2nd quarter, Bishop Ludden was looking to add to it’s lead but James McCollum swats down the Streiff pass.

Lowville comes back to beat Bishop Ludden 38-29.

In Section 3 Football from Herkimer, Sandy Creek met Herkimer.

Mason Ennist finds a hole for the touchdown and the Comets go on top 7-0.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Hudson Hunt on the quarterback keeper taking it to the house.

Sandy Creek beats Herkimer 29-7.

In NAC Football, St. Lawrence Central was at Ogdensburg.

The Larries’ Devin Spinner led the Larries offense with over 100 yards rushing.

Quarterback Dawson Shatraw drives the ball to the Red Zone three times, but comes away scoreless at the half.

OFA’s Carson Ramie then jets 79 yards to the house, one of his two touchdown scores.

Larries stop both extra points. St. Lawrence controlled most of the clock but OFA comes away with a 24-18 win.

Also in NAC Football, it was Canton at Potsdam.

The Sandstoners were up 16-12 at the half. In the 3rd quarter, Liam McCargar hits the gap and rumbles 36 yards for the touchdown: Potsdam up 22-12.

Ian VanWagner lobs the ball to Brodey Hughes for the point conversion.

Charlie Todd goes deep to Talan Green who he hit for a 53-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

But a quarterback sack ends Canton’s final chance to tie or take the lead.

Potsdam wins 24-18.

In Boys’ Frontier League soccer from Adams, South Jeff hosted Lowville.

It was South Jeff goalie Jack Porter with the save off the corner.

The Spartans were looking to score but Lowville netminder Isaiah Spence snares the shot.

Lowville scores first when Espen Matuszczak dents the back of the net: Lowville up 1-0.

But South Jeff beats Lowville 4-2.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.