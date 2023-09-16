Graveside Services: John W. LaBarge, 75, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with Military Honors for John W. LaBarge, 75, a resident of 1 Thomas Ave, Norfolk, will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk.  Please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com for John’s compete obituary and to leave a condolence and share a memory.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of John W. LaBarge.

