It’s all things cream cheese in Lowville this weekend

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a fan of food trucks, family fun, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Lowville was the place to be on Saturday.

“I have to say, I’m a huge fan of the weather. Couldn’t have asked for better weather. Really enjoying the live music and we’re about to find something to eat from some of those food trucks,” said Adrienne Caudill.

Emceed by 7 News’ very own Beth Hall, this year’s Cream Cheese Festival drew in a massive crowd of folks celebrating Kraft-Heinz contributions to Lowville. It was a hit with regulars and newcomers alike.

“It’s really nice to see people come together and enjoy everything the festival has to offer,” said Jeremiah Papineau, the Cream Cheese Festival Chairman.

Even some tourists may have found a new tradition.

“I think this will be a yearly thing because it’s so nice. Not sure if we’ll come from Houston every year, but if we’re in the vicinity we’ll be here,” said Wanda Johnson.

You can’t put on an event like this without help. Luckily 60 volunteers from the 10th Mountain Division helped things run smoothly.

“Hoping to hang out with kiddos, serve food, and do all kinds of things. Really, it’s all about bringing our message from the 10th Mountain Division out to the local community,” said LTC Sean Stapler of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Folks may disagree on their favorite attractions, but there’s no denying the traditional massive cheesecake served as the event’s centerpiece.

Roughly 3000 pounds of cream cheese were used in its construction at Lowville’s Kraft Heinz plant. Every attendee was treated to a free slice.

“I think it’s very good. You try to make it and it doesn’t come out the way that they have it,” said Laura Gray.

If you thought that cheesecake was impressive, just wait until next year. We’re told Kraft-Heinz is looking to reclaim its title for world’s largest cheesecake.

“We were going to try and go this year, but the logistics didn’t work out in our favor. We figured it out. We know what we’ve gotta do. Now we’re going to do everything we can to go for it next year. Hopefully next year we get a really really big cheesecake,” said Kraft-Heinz Plant Manager Nick Turnbull.

Next year’s festival may be 365 days away, but given that information, it’s safe to say it’s looking like it’ll be cheesier than ever.

