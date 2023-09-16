Jimmy D. Walrath, 83, of Hermon, died peacefully in the company of family on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Jimmy D. Walrath, 83, of Hermon, died peacefully in the company of family on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Jimmy was born December 24, 1939 in Gouverneur, a son to the late Merlin and Bertha “Betty” (Ashley) Walrath. He attended Gouverneur and Brentwood, Long Island Schools. He proudly and honorably served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 and in the ARMY Reserves till 1969. Jimmy was married to Joyce Carpenter on August 22, 1964 at the Hermon Baptist Church. The couple remained in Hermon and raised their family.

Following his discharge from the ARMY, Jimmy worked for Corning Incorporated, retiring after 33 years of dedicated service. Jimmy enjoyed gardening, wood working and watching wrestling. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well. He served as a Deacon with the Richville Baptist Chapel and The Church of the Good Shepard in North Russell.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; two children, Sarah (Murray) Smithers and Samuel (Joanna) Walrath, grandchildren Hali, Isaiah, Logan and Landon, step-grandchildren Robert, Emmalee, Sarah, Crystal and Erin, great-grandchildren Isabella and Kinsley and by siblings, Kevin Walrath, Minnie Flanagan and Candy (Judson) Foote and half-brother, Gary (Peggy) LaClair as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by siblings, LaRita Flanagan, Paula Lucas, Valerie Flanagan, Frederick, Gary, Thomas, Lyman and Emerson Walrath.

Donations can be made to the family in care of the O’Leary Funeral Service to assist with Jimmy’s medical costs, as his last seven weeks has been spent in the hospital. Donations may be made online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com or sent to 5821 US Highway 11; Canton, NY 13617.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Emanuel Baptist Church, May Road, Potsdam. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will follow.

Memoires and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Jimmy D. Walrath are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.