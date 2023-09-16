Joseph A. Ratigliano, 69 of Watertown passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Ratigliano, 69 of Watertown passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Joe was born in Watertown September 10, 1954, son of Joseph A. and Angelina Oddi Ratigliano and he was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School. On October 10, 1981 he married Mary A. Levangie at Holy Family Church with Msgr. Robert J. McCarthy officiating.

Joe had worked at Acme Market. He retired after 34 years from P & C Grocery Store as the produce manager. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Joe enjoyed cooking and baking, flowers and gardening, and any holiday where he would cook a feast. Time spent with his family, children, and grandchildren were especially his favorite thing to do.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Third Floor PC Unit at Samaritan Medical Center for their care and devotion to Joe.

Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by his three daughters, Jessica L. Taylor and husband Robert, Amanda M. Moss and husband Gary, and Angela M. Ratigliano, all of Watertown; six grandchildren, Logan, London, Reid, Grey, Finn, and Ollie; five brothers, Eugene J. and wife Jean, Ballston Spa, and Anthony M., John P. and Joanne, Michael D. and Jonda, and Ronnie J., all of Watertown; two sisters, Lucy A. Booth and husband Michael and Betty Lou LaVancha and husband Roger, all of Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his father Joseph, December 10, 1981, mother Angelina, March 14, 2009, sister Mary Ann Phillips, September 30, 2012, and brother-in-law Richard Phillips, November 15, 2018.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, September 19, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 20, at 10 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 11 AM Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Joe’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Joe’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.



