Victorian Craft Fair brings people out to the historic Paddock Mansion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Victorian Craft Fair was held at the Watertown Historical Society Saturday.

The grounds of the Paddock Mansion were filled with vendors, live music and a pair of food trucks.

Attendees with a keen eye may have also seen a couple in Victorian-era clothing portraying Edwin and Olive Paddock, who were instrumental in the development of the city, living in the mansion.

Historical Society Executive Director Toni Engleman said the event served as a fundraiser and an opportunity to show off the newly-revamped museum which wrapped up a series of extensive renovations a couple of months ago.

“It’s great to be doing this event again. We had people waiting at the gate to get in when we first opened. It’s just great to see the people enjoying the museum again,” said Engleman.

Engelman says the Jefferson County Historical Society has a full slate of activities planned for October. Most notably, the annual Brookside Cemetery Historical Tour.

