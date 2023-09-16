Winfred “Manny” Pelkey, 102, of Massena

Published: Sep. 16, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Winfred “Manny” Pelkey, 102, a longtime resident of Massena, passed away September 7, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he had been residing.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call September 27, 2023 from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM.  Funeral services will be held September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM followed by burial with military honors in Massena Center Cemetery.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

