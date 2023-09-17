3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal and started to take on water.

The incident occurred on the lake near Rays Bay in the Town of Henderson.

According to Fire Chief Bill Griffith, two men and one child were traveling up from Mexico, New York to visit relatives in Henderson Harbor when they hit a shoal.

The boat continued to float towards land until it landed on some rocks where first responders were able to help them walk to shore.

There were no injuries to report and no fuel leaked from the boat. The owner called in a salvage company to have it towed to a nearby boat launch.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.