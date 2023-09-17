4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A motorcycle crash in the Town of Madrid sent 4 people to the hospital Saturday.

New York State Police say 18-year-old Benjamin Walkenhorst of Heuvelton was riding his motorcycle north on State Route 310 following a motorcycle operated by 62-year-old Dennis Mitchell of Massena when Walkenhorst failed to observe Mitchell slowing down due to a vehicle in front of them coming to a stop.

State Police say Walkenhorst would then strike Mitchell in the rear, causing both men and their female passengers, Cheyanne L. Brossoit, 20, of Ogdensburg and Shannon L. Merriman, 39, of Norfolk respectively, to be ejected.

All four were transported by ambulance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.