Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.

Sunday marked the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department’s 3rd annual BBQ and Blues event. The event date had moved to September due to a solar farm fire back in July which forced a sheler-in-place order at the time. The event is usually part of the annual Lyme Community Days.

Attendees were treated to performances by both the Ron Spencer band and Tas Cru Band.

Additional food was provided by the Masonic Temple and folks of all ages were able to check out a petting zoo featuring some local farm animals.

Organizers tell us the event was a hit.

“It’s just getting the people together to enjoy a good day,” said Chaumont Assistant Fire Chief Fred Jackson.

“There’s a lot of nationwide, nationally known blues fests, but this is right in our own backyard here in the North Country. It’s pretty unique and I think it’s wonderful to have the blues be alive in Chaumont and the Town of Lyme,” said Tom Petronio of the Lyme Performing Arts Council.

If you didn’t catch Sunday’s festivities, another performance will be held in mid-October featuring the Midlight Flyer Band.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.