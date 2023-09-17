Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.

Sunday marked the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department’s 3rd annual BBQ and Blues event. The event date had moved to September due to a solar farm fire back in July which forced a sheler-in-place order at the time. The event is usually part of the annual Lyme Community Days.

Attendees were treated to performances by both the Ron Spencer band and Tas Cru Band.

Additional food was provided by the Masonic Temple and folks of all ages were able to check out a petting zoo featuring some local farm animals.

Organizers tell us the event was a hit.

“It’s just getting the people together to enjoy a good day,” said Chaumont Assistant Fire Chief Fred Jackson.

“There’s a lot of nationwide, nationally known blues fests, but this is right in our own backyard here in the North Country. It’s pretty unique and I think it’s wonderful to have the blues be alive in Chaumont and the Town of Lyme,” said Tom Petronio of the Lyme Performing Arts Council.

If you didn’t catch Sunday’s festivities, another performance will be held in mid-October featuring the Midlight Flyer Band.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
Watertown just had its second coldest August in 130 years.
The Earth is hot but we’re not
A special meeting of Watertown City Council centers on a newly discovered document concerning...
Watertown City Council holds special meeting on golf course document
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Hackers demand ransom from Carthage & Claxton-Hepburn hospitals
A three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur sent two women to the hospital...
Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash

Latest News

A new buzz about bees at Hermon DeKalb Central School
It was a busy day on the high school gridiron Saturday.
Saturday Sports: Gouverneur Wildcats dominate Malone on the gridiron
A new buzz about bees at Hermon DeKalb Central School
Victorian Craft Fair brings people out to the historic Paddock Mansion