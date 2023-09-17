Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for several hours.

Airport personnel were notified of the threat through a general public email address and then contacted authorities.

In a release sent out by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was received around 6 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, deploying its K-9 unit alongside two State Police K-9 units to search the premises for any threats.

At 9:55 a.m., the airport was declared safe and reopened for business as usual.

Airport Manager Grant Sussey tells 7 News airport staff followed the airport’s emergency plan and evacuated everyone from the premises upon the initial threat.

Sussey says no commercial flights were delayed, but a few smaller business and corporate flights had to be pushed back.

A investigation into the origin of the threat is ongoing.

