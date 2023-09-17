Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many were walking for suicide prevention in Thompson Park.

The annual Jefferson/Lewis Out of the Darkness Walk brought community members together to help spread awareness.

Karen Heisig with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the number of suicides has been on the rise over the last few years.

However, Heisig says that it is preventable and encourages anyone that may be struggling to reach out and talk to someone about what they may be facing.

“We are not going to prevent it 100% of the time, but there is hope. There is hope for those who struggle. There is hope that if you have lost someone by suicide that it is not always going to feel the way it does today. There is hope that there is healing,” said Heisig.

Heisig says these walks raise thousands of dollars for local chapters so they can go back into the community and spread more awareness.

There is a 24-hour suicide hotline for anyone who may need help. You can reach someone by dialing 9-8-8.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.