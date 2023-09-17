Saturday Sports: Gouverneur Wildcats dominate Malone on the gridiron

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day on the high school gridiron Saturday.

We begin in Gouverneur where the Wildcats hosted Malone in NAC action.

The Wildcat offense opens a major gap up the middle and quarterback Holden Stowell exploits the hole for a 70-yard touchdown to put Gouverneur up 7-0.

It was Stowell on the keeper as he clocks in a 17-yard touchdown: 14-0 Wildcats.

Stowell, forced to keep, muscles out of a would-be tackle and completes a 26-yard touchdown run to the house: 21-0 Gouverneur.

Raine Rumble holds for Brodie Burns who completed 7 of 8 extra-point kicks.

On a quick reset, Gage Cornell plows up the middle on a one-yard plunge to make it 28-0.

On a handoff, Vincent Thomas raced up the left sideline to add another 6.

Malone finally got on the scoreboard when quarterback Logan Peck finds Jordan Perry in the back of the end zone.

Tucker Mousaw added a Pick Six for Gouverneur as the Wildcats dominated Malone 55-14.

In Massena, a non-league contest was held as the Red Raiders hosted AuSable Valley.

It was Raider quarterback Connor Eastwood to Dominic Murtaugh on a 52-yard strike for the opening touchdown.

Eastwood connected with Garrett Weir on the two-point conversion: 8-0 Massena. Following, it was Eastwood again to Weir for 6 more.

Raiders dominated the first half 30-0.

Massena picks up a 43-21 win over the Patriots.

In 8 Man Football from Cape Vincent, the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted Newfield.

The Vikings score on their first possession as Jack Ludlow calls his own number and goes in from 5 yards out: 8-0 Vikings.

Still in the 1st, it’s Ludlow again going in from 3 yards out this time upping the T.I. lead to 14-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Ryan Calhoun takes the inside handoff and finds paydirt: 22-0 Vikings.

Thousand Islands goes on to beat Newfield 44-14.

A Frontier League-NAC Girls’ Soccer matchup in Dexter as General Brown hosted Hammond.

A little over 10 minutes into this one, Hammond takes the lead when Ava Howie dents the back of the net: 1-0 Hammond.

General Brown looks for the equalizer but Hammond goalie Landree Kenyon comes up with a couple of big saves to keep the Lions off the board. It was Kenyon with another great save on the break.

General Brown comes back to beat Hammond 2-1 in overtime.

In women’s college soccer, JCC hosted Mohawk Valley in a meeting of top 10 teams in the NJCAA national rankings.

Three minutes in, Mohawk Valley takes the lead when Amber Piersma knocks one home with the help of the post: 1-0 Mohawk Valley.

The Lady Cannoneers answer less than 3 minutes later when Rhyleigh Colvard connects, knotting the score at 1.

Keely Cooney makes a diving save, but Mohawk Valley hands JCC its first loss of the season, beating the Lady Cannoneers 2-1.

In men’s college soccer, St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Potsdam.

6:43 in, the Saints take the lead when Max Mogul finds an opening: 1-0 Saints.

St. Lawrence looks for more, but Bears goalie Ian Schwartz makes a diving save.

Saints netminder Ben Woelfinger would record the shutout in goal as the Saints go on to blank SUNY Potsdam 1-0.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.