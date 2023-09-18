2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

