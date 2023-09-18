5K walk/run to raise addiction awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a 5K Walk/Run for Recovery later this week.

Organizer Amber Yancy says she wants to use the walk to raise awareness about addiction because her son died of a drug overdose four years ago this week.

The walk/run starts at 1 Park Drive in Carthage on Friday, September 22. Registration is at 4:30 p.m.

There’s no registration fee, but donations are welcome. A food truck will be on hand.

Call 315-777-7548 for more information.

