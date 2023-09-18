Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Lowville

Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Shady Avenue, passed away on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023 at her home after a long illness, under the loving care of her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help with funeral expenses by clicking the donate button on Brenda’s obituary at www.isenekerfunerlhome.com., or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Brenda in her time of need.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

