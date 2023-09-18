Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Shady Avenue, passed away on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023 at...
Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Shady Avenue, passed away on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023 at her home after a long illness, under the loving care of her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brenda J. Bourgeois, 60, of Shady Avenue, passed away on Sunday evening, September 17, 2023 at her home after a long illness, under the loving care of her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice.

In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help with funeral expenses by clicking the donate button on Brenda’s obituary at www.isenekerfunerlhome.com., or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Brenda in her time of need.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Watertown firefighters worry about toxic chemicals in their gear
WWNY Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
WWNY Historic Sackets Harbor church gets modern additions
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on parking garage, cereal & road work
WWNY Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls

Obituaries

WWNY Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls
WWNY Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life
Mayor Jeff Smith holds up the draft document.
Golf course draft document: details & politics
Firefighter gear
Watertown firefighters worry about toxic chemicals in their gear
Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown’s ethics board findings expected to be revealed at city council meeting