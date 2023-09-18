Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions a success

Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions
By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 13th Annual Camen Basilio Quest for Champions took place Saturday night at the FX Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

A number of exciting matches were on the card that brought in fighters from around the state.

One of highlights of the evening for the crowd on hand was an appearance by former light welterweight champ “Irish” Micky Ward, who took some time to sign autographs and enjoy the night’s festivities.

“Yeah, it was a great night,” he said. “It was nice to come up here to Watertown, New York. Obviously, I’m from the Boston area but it was a great night with some great fights. Some good talent up here and all around it was a great night.”

“You know it was a great time,” said John Pepe from the Watertown Area Boxing Club. “We had 14 bouts. Last fight was fight of the night. Micky Ward’s here, it was a great show, standing room only. I’m very proud of everybody coming out and supporting the Watertown Area Boxing Club.”

