Cinema Ten is Back

Theater Camp - Monday, September 18
The First movie of Cinema Ten's new season
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Cinema 10 begins its Fall 2023 season on Monday September 18th with a screening of Theater Camp, a 2023 US film directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman at 7:15pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

When the owner of an Adirondacks based theater camp falls into a coma, it’s up to her ill-equipped brother to join forces with the quirky staff and students to keep it from falling to pieces. Theater Camp has been praised for its authentic depiction of theater culture, and drawn comparisons to mockumentary-maestro Christopher Guest (A Mighty Wind). “Earnest and ridiculous in equal measure, [the film] makes clear that places like AdirondACTS are microcosms of magical weirdness.” (Shirley Li, The Atlantic). (2023 / US / 94 minutes / Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive/drug references)

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. For more information please visit https://www.cinema10.org .

