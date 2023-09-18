Dean C. Ames, 87, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Ames, 87, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Dean was born in Watertown on June 26, 1936, son of George W. and Doris M. Ames. He attended Watertown schools and graduated from Storm King School, Cornwall on Hudson, NY. He received his Bachelor’s Degree and then his Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. He retired from Copenhagen High School where he was a teacher. Dean enjoyed playing tennis.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 25, at 1:00 PM at North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Dean’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown’s ethics board findings expected to be revealed at city council meeting
Old Stone Chapel in Sackets Harbor
Historic Sackets Harbor church gets modern additions
Brock Cousineau
Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life
Tina L. Mietlicki, age 60, of Fine, passed away at home on September 15, 2023.
Tina L. Mietlicki, 60, of Fine
Candles
Guy N. Cowles, 90, formerly of Adams

Obituaries

SUNY Potsdam
Union concerned about possible program, faculty cuts at SUNY Potsdam
Fire
Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on parking garage, cereal & road work
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
WWNY
Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest