WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Ames, 87, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Dean was born in Watertown on June 26, 1936, son of George W. and Doris M. Ames. He attended Watertown schools and graduated from Storm King School, Cornwall on Hudson, NY. He received his Bachelor’s Degree and then his Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. He retired from Copenhagen High School where he was a teacher. Dean enjoyed playing tennis.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 25, at 1:00 PM at North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Dean’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

