Forum on the Silence of Addiction is this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a family and community forum this week on the Silence of Addiction.

Community health worker Robert Bowen and Cindy Getman-Hubbard, a family support specialist with the Anchor Recovery Center, say even if you don’t know anyone with an addiction, addictions affect the entire community.

The forum is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

The eight-person panel is made up of community members, family members, and people who are in sustained recovery.

Area agencies will have tables set up so they can share what resources are available.

For more information, call 315-836-3460.

