Guy N. Cowles, 90, formerly of Adams

ZEPHYRHILLS, Florida (WWNY) - Guy N. Cowles passed away at the age of ninety on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida. He and his wife June were longtime residence of Central Square.

Guy was born on June 8, 1933, to Herbert and Gertrude Cowles in Adams, New York. After graduation from Adams High School in 1951, he enlisted in the Air Force attending the Naval Lithographic School at the Pentagon. He married June Ebdon in 1954 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams while on leave from Scott AFB in Illinois.

After the Air Force, the couple moved to Central Square. Guy worked for General Electric in Syracuse as a printer. He retired after thirty-three years of service. Summers in retirement were spent working at the Tri-County Car Auction. Winters, June and he spent at their home in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was predeceased by his wife and two brothers, Allen, and Clifford Cowles.

Surviving are his son Dennis (Patti) Cowles of Syracuse and his daughter Diane (Barry) Engdahl of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. Also surviving him are his five granddaughters, Kimberly Fougnier, Kristin Sweeney, Kendall Cowles, Mallory Brezina, Melissa Gundacker as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

