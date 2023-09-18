Historic Sackets Harbor church gets modern additions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One north country church is building for the future while preserving its historical past.

Built in 1823, the Old Stone Chapel in Sackets Harbor is undergoing renovations to restore centuries of wear and tear.

Plus, for the first time in its 200-year history, the church now has running water and a bathroom.

The work will also add a new door and ramp to make the church accessible to everyone.

The Sackets Harbor Historical Society says it has already replaced parts of the roof and repainted the outside.

“It’s really keeping our heritage, preserving the legacy of Sackets Harbor not only for the village but for the entire area. The history here is important for the entire area, the state, and in some ways the nation,” said Dave Alteri, president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.

The church, one of the oldest in the area, welcomed former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant who had his son baptized there.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.