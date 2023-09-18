James L Wiley, 91, of Cape Vincent

James L Wiley of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on September 14th 2023 at the age of 91. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - James L Wiley of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on September 14th 2023 at the age of 91. James was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a husband. He married Virginia Potter, July 14th, 1956 at St. Mary’s, Canandaigua, NY. They had 40 blessed years together. After her death March 2, 1997, Jim married Janet Hughson of Canandaigua on Dec. 14, 2002.Janet passed November 18th, 2020, they were blessed with love and companionship for 19 years.

James is survived by his children: Teresa (Mickey) Orvis of Cape Vincent, Mark(Melee) Wiley of Cape Vincent/Florida, Paula (Jim) King Goose Creek, South Carolina, Donna (Tim) Orvis of Clayton, Alan (Donna) Wiley Menifee, California and Anita (Justin) Madden Novelty, Ohio. The only surviving sibling, brother Harold (Doris) Wiley. Stepchildren Faith A. Carpenter of Victor, Douglas G. Hughson Jr. of Canandaigua, Jan (Ken) Hassett of Rochester, Gail (John) Holmes of Canandaigua, Dawn M. Hughson of Victor, Thomas Hughson of Rushville, and special grand-daughter Stephanie L. (Joe) Young of Clifton Springs; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many favorite nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Emily (Blum) Wiley, brothers Charles, Donald, Fr. John and Phillip, sisters Sr. Mary Louise, and Anna Sullivan.

James was a graduate of Cape Vincent Central school, then served in the Army from 1952-1954. Following his military service, he went to Rochester Institute of Business for business. Before moving back to Cape Vincent in 1959 he worked in accounting at Spiegel’s. From 1959-1986 Jim co-owned and operated the Red & White grocery store with his brother Harold. In later years they would purchase Cape Gas Station, Laundry and Motel. After the store was lost to fire Jim would begin a career in Real Estate and retiring at 85.

James loved “The Cape” and is reflected in commitment to service with the numerous organization he was involved in; co-manager with Bob Gosier in running the Cape Vincent town basketball team, served on chamber of commerce board and later president, elected committeemen to CV democrat party, appointed to Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce board, appointed as commissioner to the St. Lawrence/Eastern Ontario Commission, sixty year member of Cape Vincent Fire Dept and Rosiere Knights of Columbus, seventy year member of the American Legion Post 832, and a Charter member of the Lions Club. James was member of the annual French Festival committee. Served on the initial village of Cape Vincent Planning Board and Waterfront revitalization program. Served as trustee and village of Cape Vincent Mayor during which time the regional water line was initiated. He was particularly proud of the development of the water district. Served a term as Town of Cape Vincent Supervisor during the ice storm of 1998.

James was a devote Catholic with deep faith that served him well during his lifetime. He was an example to all who knew him and his commitment to faith, family and community. He loved his New York Yankees, New York Giants and Syracuse Basketball.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent De. Paul, Kanady Street, Cape Vincent, on Thursday September 21th, 2023 at 11:00 am. Calling hours will be at Cleveland Funeral

Home, Cape Vincent, Wednesday September 20th, from 4-7pm Burial will be in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery follow the funeral.

Contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Cape Vincent, American Legion Post 832, or Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

