‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at animal shelter with heartbreaking note

Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a...
Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a heartbreaking note.(BWAR)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A North Carolina animal shelter said two cats are looking for a new home after they were left at the shelter with a heartbreaking note.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue staff found the two cats, which they described as “clearly loved,” in carriers in the shade outside their building.

“My name is Baby. My mommy can’t take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you!” said a note written on one of the carriers.

In response, Brother Wolf wrote: “To the person who left them… They are safe with us, and thank you for trusting us with your cats you so clearly loved; we understand you didn’t have another choice, and we hope you are ok.”

Magpie and Junebug are now available for adoption. The pair have special medical needs according to Brother Wolf.

For more information about adoption at the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, click here.

Junebug and Magpie are available for adoption.
Junebug and Magpie are available for adoption.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

Latest News

Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
WWNY
Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy