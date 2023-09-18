Mostly cloudy with some rain

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a 40% chance of rain today with most of it in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

There’s only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

We have days of sunshine after that.

It will be sunny on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday, around 70 on Thursday, and in the mid-70s on Friday.

Fall starts on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

