Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - If you knew someone who had an allergic reaction to bee stings, would you know what to do? The answer was yes for a Norwood-Norfolk student who ended up saving a life.

While working at Coles Creek State Park, Brock Cousineau sprung into action after his boss, Larry Leder, got stung by a bee during the last week of August.

Leder had a severe reaction. Cousineau knew to remove the bee’s stinger.

“He was, like, hunched over, so we figured if we laid out flat, he would be a little more circulated and we did that and a couple seconds after that, he came back,” said Cousineau, a junior at Norwood-Norfolk High School.

Leder’s wife, Margaret, a teacher at the school, calls Cousineau a hero.

The district has given Cousineau its “Starfish Award,” which symbolizes making a difference in the lives of others and having compassion for those in the community.

Cousineau says he attributes his success to what he learned at the Norfolk Fire Department.

He says it’s important to be prepared for situations such as what he experienced.

“Everybody needs to help everybody out and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can’t really help people out,” he said.

We’re told Leder has recovered thanks to Cousineau’s actions.

