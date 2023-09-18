Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life

Brock Cousineau
Brock Cousineau(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - If you knew someone who had an allergic reaction to bee stings, would you know what to do? The answer was yes for a Norwood-Norfolk student who ended up saving a life.

While working at Coles Creek State Park, Brock Cousineau sprung into action after his boss, Larry Leder, got stung by a bee during the last week of August.

Leder had a severe reaction. Cousineau knew to remove the bee’s stinger.

“He was, like, hunched over, so we figured if we laid out flat, he would be a little more circulated and we did that and a couple seconds after that, he came back,” said Cousineau, a junior at Norwood-Norfolk High School.

Leder’s wife, Margaret, a teacher at the school, calls Cousineau a hero.

The district has given Cousineau its “Starfish Award,” which symbolizes making a difference in the lives of others and having compassion for those in the community.

Cousineau says he attributes his success to what he learned at the Norfolk Fire Department.

He says it’s important to be prepared for situations such as what he experienced.

“Everybody needs to help everybody out and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can’t really help people out,” he said.

We’re told Leder has recovered thanks to Cousineau’s actions.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

Latest News

Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown’s ethics board findings expected to be revealed at city council meeting
Old Stone Chapel in Sackets Harbor
Historic Sackets Harbor church gets modern additions
SUNY Potsdam
Union concerned about possible program, faculty cuts at SUNY Potsdam
Fire
Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls