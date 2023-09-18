Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of deliberately throwing his pickup truck into reverse to strike a motorcyclist.

State police charged 25-year-old Brandon Hooper with a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing. He was also issued multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Troopers were called to State Highway 68 in the town of Lisbon at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Hooper was stopped at a stop sign when he got out of his pickup truck and started arguing with the driver of another vehicle.

According to troopers, a man on a motorcycle involved himself in the dispute.

That man is identified as 57-year-old James Perry of DeKalb Junction.

Hooper allegedly threatened to punch Perry in the face for getting involved.

When the argument ended, Hooper continued driving on Route 68 with Perry behind him.

According to police, Hooper was driving erratically and throwing things out the window at Perry.

When Perry tried to pass Hooper, Hooper swerved to keep Perry from passing him, troopers said.

Hooper allegedly made an abrupt stop, put his truck in reverse, and struck Perry’s motorcycle, causing Perry to be ejected from the bike. Police said Hooper fled the scene.

Perry was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of bruised ribs.

Hooper was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

