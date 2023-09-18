Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 15th Annual Cape Vincent Oktoberfest this weekend.

This year’s event features two new things. The first is a Keg Tapping Party, which gets underway Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Village Green.

Ocean’s Below will provide music. Admission to the keg tapping is free with an advanced Oktoberfest ticket.

If you can’t attend Saturday’s main event, tickets to the party are $5.

The second change this year is that Saturday’s Oktoberfest is only for people aged 21 and older.

It begins at noon at the Village Green and continues through 5 p.m.

A farmers and crafters market will compliment a beer garden, featuring samples of authentic German beer and tastings from a New York state winery.

The Bavarian Band from Syracuse will be performing German songs and dancing.

There will be a beer stein race with cash prizes.

Food for the day will feature traditional Bavarian fares including pretzels, bratwurst, sauerkraut, braised red cabbage, German potato salad, apple strudel and Hoffman hot dogs sold by the Cape Vincent Fire Department.

