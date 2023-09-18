Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is helping a Lewis County family in the aftermath of a fire at their home last week.

Firefighters responded to 9551 Main Street in Beaver Falls shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Lewis County Emergency Management Office, the caller reported that the entire upstairs apartment of the house was on fire.

The people who lived there, identified as Shane Towsley and his family, escaped the burning home without injury.

Two cats were killed.

Cooking food is listed as the cause of the blaze.

Officials said the building and contents sustained fire, smoke, and water damage.

The property, owned by Jude Oakes of Glenfield, was insured. The tenants had renters insurance.

Volunteers from Beaver Falls, Castorland, Croghan, and New Bremen fire departments battled the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

Latest News

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on parking garage, cereal & road work
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
WWNY
Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest
WWNY
WWNY Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest