Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is helping a Lewis County family in the aftermath of a fire at their home last week.

Firefighters responded to 9551 Main Street in Beaver Falls shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Lewis County Emergency Management Office, the caller reported that the entire upstairs apartment of the house was on fire.

The people who lived there, identified as Shane Towsley and his family, escaped the burning home without injury.

Two cats were killed.

Cooking food is listed as the cause of the blaze.

Officials said the building and contents sustained fire, smoke, and water damage.

The property, owned by Jude Oakes of Glenfield, was insured. The tenants had renters insurance.

Volunteers from Beaver Falls, Castorland, Croghan, and New Bremen fire departments battled the blaze.

