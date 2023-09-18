Tina L. Mietlicki, 60, of Fine

Tina L. Mietlicki, age 60, of Fine, passed away at home on September 15, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be calling hours held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a private burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fine Fire Hall at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Tina was born on March 22, 1963 in Newfane, NY to the late Howard and Carman (Fletcher) Hutchins. She graduated from Newfane Senior High School and earned her Associate degree from Niagara County Community College.

She married Gary A. Mietlicki on August 22, 1993 in Tupper Lake. Tina worked as a Certified Nurses Aid for Mercy Hospital in Tupper Lake before working for Carthage Area Hospital where she worked for about 15 years before retiring due to an injury.

Tina was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. She has murals covering the walls of Carthage Area Hospital. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and adopted grandchildren. She was a person to help everybody she could. Tina enjoyed being outside and loved camping, kayaking, fishing and hunting. She and Gary used to go watch the races and Tina loved to travel as much as she could. She had a special place in her heart for her pet cockatoos and pug.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, son, Michael Harris, II and his wife, Loretta, 4 grandchildren, Haiden, Kadence, Faith and Cecil, and siblings, Harry Hutchins, Jerry Hutchins, Carman and Daniel Ohol, and Jenny and Michael Pinkham. She is also survived by her adopted daughter, Joy Facey and adopted grandchildren, Chance Buckingham, James, Patience and Douglas Facey, and Kaleb Kendricks. She is predeceased by a sister, Beverly Smith.

Donations in memory of Tina may be made to the Carthage Area Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, 1001 West Street, Carthage NY 13619 in her honor.

