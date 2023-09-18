Trinity Concert
October 15 at 3:00 pm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Kayla Williams and Friends
at Trinity Church on Sherman Street, Watertown
Combining bluegrass, gospel, jazz, and classical music, violist Kayla Williams will perform an eclectic program joined by piano, cello, and bass. Williams began playing the violin at age four and discovered the viola at age ten. She has been a guest performer at music festivals including the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and the Florida Folk Festival.
