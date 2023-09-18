Trinity Concert

October 15 at 3:00 pm
Trinity Concert - October 15
Trinity Concert - October 15(Trinity concert series)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Kayla Williams and Friends

at Trinity Church on Sherman Street, Watertown

Combining bluegrass, gospel, jazz, and classical music, violist Kayla Williams will perform an eclectic program joined by piano, cello, and bass. Williams began playing the violin at age four and discovered the viola at age ten. She has been a guest performer at music festivals including the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and the Florida Folk Festival.

For tickets and more information click here

