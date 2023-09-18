Watertown firefighters worry about toxic chemicals in their gear

Firefighter gear
Firefighter gear(WWNY)
By Thomas Cafarella
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heading into a burning building, firefighters have many occupational hazards. But there’s one they might not think about - the gear on their backs.

Captain Rich Little of the Watertown City Fire Department is ready to suit up at a moment’s notice.

“The greatest part of it as to when you’re doing it, you know you’re helping somebody. There’s no matter what your actions are, you’re trying to make the situation better,” he said.

The fire department straps on its gear for more than 5,000 calls a year, and potential problems could happen even before they leave the fire station

“Every time we put our gear on, which is every day whether we respond to a medical alarm or a fire alarm. We have to put our gear on and that exposes us to those chemicals,” said Watertown City Fire Department Captain Andrew Naklick.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated substances, are found in most gear equipment. PFAS are used because of their ability to resist extreme temperature conditions, perfect for fighting fires.

However, research shows that long exposure to PFAS can be deadly, leaving firefighters no choice when it comes to doing their job

Coats worn by firefighters are one of the things that separate firefighters from flames that can reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s the lesser of two evils, what are you gonna do, right? You have to have your gear to protect you from the fire but you know that your gear is also could be giving you cancer. So, yeah, it’s it’s 2 fold,” said Little.

Newer equipment is safer for firefighters in terms of being exposed to PFAS. The city fire department gets new gear every five years. However, it can be costly.

“By the time you add the pants, the helmet, the gloves, the hood, that alone is in the neighborhood of five grand,” said Little.

As for a volunteer fire department, it may not be as much of a worry because members gear up for fewer fire calls.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

Latest News

Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown’s ethics board findings expected to be revealed at city council meeting
Old Stone Chapel in Sackets Harbor
Historic Sackets Harbor church gets modern additions
Brock Cousineau
Norwood-Norfolk student credited with saving man’s life
SUNY Potsdam
Union concerned about possible program, faculty cuts at SUNY Potsdam