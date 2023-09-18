Watertown’s ethics board findings expected to be revealed at city council meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re expecting to find out Monday night whether Watertown’s ethics board recommends taking up a complaint against a city council member.

Last week, Mayor Jeff Smith filed an ethics complaint against City Council Member Cliff Olney.

Smith accused Olney of revealing information from the council’s September 5 executive session to the public and media.

Last Friday, the ethics board entered an executive session to get legal advice from interim City Attorney Todd Bullard.

Then they deliberated without Bullard for nearly 2 hours. Olney had previously asked Bullard to recuse himself from the meeting due to past disagreements between the two men.

Whether or not the ethics board recommends taking up the complaint Smith made against Olney is expected to be revealed during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.