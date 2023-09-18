Your Turn: feedback on parking garage, cereal & road work

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is trying to get the word out about a parking garage that has been in the city since the 1970s. Few use it even though it’s close to Public Square:

I remember when cars were being vandalized in there. That’s why nobody parks in there.

Ryn Smith

I think most of us just thought it wasn’t allowed to be used. It’s good to know it’s open to everyone!

Mia Cipullo

I thought it was in disrepair and not usable.

Brian Busler

We received a lot of comments about cereal sales being way down. Over the past decade, analysts say cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans:

Even the healthy varieties aren’t healthy. I prefer to meal prep something nutritious.

Caitlin Humphrey

They keep raising the prices while also shrinking the box.

Harold Robl

I guess we are the odd family because we still eat it.

Samantha Blaisdell

Commute times in Watertown are longer due to an influx of last-minute road work. There are 9 projects going on at the same time in the city:

They could have staggered the Arsenal and Coffeen projects so that only one of them was a nightmare at a time and not both.

Jaclyn Womack

It has been madness. It took me 25 minutes to get to work!

Nena Menena

I’m happy to see the city making repairs so we can have nice streets again.

Michael Patchen

