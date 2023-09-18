Your Turn: feedback on parking garage, cereal & road work

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is trying to get the word out about a parking garage that has been in the city since the 1970s. Few use it even though it’s close to Public Square:

I remember when cars were being vandalized in there. That’s why nobody parks in there.

Ryn Smith

I think most of us just thought it wasn’t allowed to be used. It’s good to know it’s open to everyone!

Mia Cipullo

I thought it was in disrepair and not usable.

Brian Busler

We received a lot of comments about cereal sales being way down. Over the past decade, analysts say cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans:

Even the healthy varieties aren’t healthy. I prefer to meal prep something nutritious.

Caitlin Humphrey

They keep raising the prices while also shrinking the box.

Harold Robl

I guess we are the odd family because we still eat it.

Samantha Blaisdell

Commute times in Watertown are longer due to an influx of last-minute road work. There are 9 projects going on at the same time in the city:

They could have staggered the Arsenal and Coffeen projects so that only one of them was a nightmare at a time and not both.

Jaclyn Womack

It has been madness. It took me 25 minutes to get to work!

Nena Menena

I’m happy to see the city making repairs so we can have nice streets again.

Michael Patchen

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
4 sent to the hospital in Town of Madrid motorcycle crash
Three people were rescued from a boat in Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon after they hit a shoal...
3 rescued from boat crash in Lake Ontario
A bomb threat at Watertown International Airport Sunday morning shut down operations for...
Bomb threat shuts Watertown International Airport down for several hours
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop
A shared love of blues and barbecue brought the Chaumont community together.
Blues & BBQ bring people out to Chaumont

Latest News

Fire
Red Cross helps family after fire in Beaver Falls
Police: Ogdensburg man deliberately struck motorcyclist with pickup
WWNY
Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest
WWNY
WWNY Prost! Cape Vincent to host Oktoberfest